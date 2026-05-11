NIRJULI, 10 May: The civil engineering department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here organised a special lecture on ‘Experience and Insights on Road Safety, Injury Prevention and Trauma Care’ on Saturday.

The lecture was delivered by AIIMS Guwahati President and Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr BKS Sanjay, who is also the author of the book Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen. He shared his vast experience and insights into road safety awareness, prevention of road traffic injuries, and trauma care.

He discussed various real traffic accident scenarios and explained that the major causes of accidents are mainly due to human errors such as over speeding, mobile phone use while driving, sleepy driving, and fatigue caused by continuous driving.

The programme witnessed active participation of faculty members, staff, students, and research scholars of the institute.

Civil Engineering HoD Prof Dipika Devi and Civil Engineering Associate Professor Dr Dibyendu Palalso spoke.

The lecture concluded with an interactive session, during which the participants discussed various aspects of road safety and trauma care with the speaker.