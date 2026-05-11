RUPA, 10 May: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Naharlagun, won the overall championships title of the 29th Kyorugi & 11th Poomsae State-Level Taekwondo Championship, which concluded here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The SAI bagged 18 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals, while runner-up Capital Complex secured 16 gold and 10 silver medals, Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin said.

Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy finished third with 15 gold, 15 silver and 9 bronze medals.

SLSA’s Dakyir Basar and SAI’s Wangkop Mophuk were declared best female and male Kyorugi athlete, respectively.

The award for the best female and male Poomsae athletes went to Techi Ozum of Capital Complex and the SAI’s Tangu Tali.

The closing ceremony was attended by Rupa ADC Lobsang Tseten and retired sports director DK Dinglow.

Both Tsetan and Dinglow appreciated the efforts of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association in promoting taekwondo.

Over 600 athletes from 20 districts competed in the Kyorugi and Poomsae Championship.

During the opening ceremony on 8 May, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay expressed pride over Arunachal Pradesh gaining recognition in taekwondo poomsae at both national and international levels. He stated that such championships provide an excellent platform for young athletes to showcase their talent, discipline, and dedication while inspiring more youths to actively participate in sports.

Emphasising the importance of sports, he highlighted the championship slogan ‘Drugs Chhoro, Khel Se Jodo’, encouraging the youths to stay away from drugs and connect themselves with sports and positive activities.

The programme was attended by senior retired officers, dignitaries, sports officials, and local residents. The championship is expected to witness intense competition among athletes from across the state over the coming days while further strengthening sportsmanship and martial arts culture in Arunachal.

The event was organised by the Arunachal Taekwondo Association in association with the West Kameng District Taekwondo Association.