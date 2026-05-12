BOMDILA, 11 May: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering instructed the Rural Works Department [RWD] to immediately operationalise the cremation ground in Dirang in West Kameng district.

He also asked the PWD’s Bomdila division to complete the augmented DC office building in Bomdila at the earliest to facilitate early shifting. Tsering gave the directions during a district-level coordination meeting held here on Monday.

West Kemeng DC Dr Dilip Kumar, who chaired the meeting, urged PRI members to remain vigilant about developmental works undertaken in their jurisdictions. He also urged them to work in coordination with executing agencies and contractors, and monitor the projects.

Speaking on the Vibrant Villages Programme, the DC said any proposal under the programme should meet its objectives and should be prepared in consultation with the MLAs concerned. He sought cooperation from all departmental heads for initiating the town planning process of Bomdila.

Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombey and Thrizino MLA Tenzin Nima Glow also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)