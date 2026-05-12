YINGKIONG, 11 May: Arunachal Administrative Reforms Commission member Hento Karga called upon government employees to introspect and rededicate themselves to public service, saying that timely, transparent and efficient delivery of services is essential for ensuring peace, progress, and overall development of the state.

Addressing a meeting at the DC’s conference here in Upper Siang district on Monday, Karga said despite rapid technological advancements, the state continues to face challenges in administrative efficiency and service delivery. The state government has constituted a three-member Administrative Reforms Commission with the objective of bringing tangible transformation and modernising the existing system of governance, he said.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh is largely a consuming state, Karga emphasised the need for greater contribution towards the nation’s development through improved productivity, work culture, and governance. “The government employees in the state are among the best paid employees and therefore must uphold higher standards of efficiency, sincerity, and accountability in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Karga also urged teachers to remain committed to their responsibilities in shaping society through quality education.

Advocating systemic reforms, he stated that every department should have proper recruitment rules and service regulations to ensure transparency, accountability, professionalism, and efficiency in public administration.

He further emphasised the importance of reforming outdated systems to make governance more citizen-centric, transparent, and result-oriented.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang called upon all stakeholders to provide constructive suggestions and valuable inputs on administrative reforms as sought by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The DC also submitted the district’s recommendations to the commission member.

During the interactive session, heads of departments, PRI leaders, and participants shared a number of suggestions aimed at making public service delivery more productive, transparent, efficient, and accountable.

The meeting was attended by the Upper Siang ZPC, SP, HoDs, and gram panchayat chairpersons from various segments. (DIPRO)