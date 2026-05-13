ITANAGAR, 12 May: The third sitting of the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of the 8th Legislative Assembly was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of COPU Chairman Jikke Tako.

The meeting focused on the examination of audit observations relating to the state public sector undertakings.

During the sitting, the committee summoned representatives of Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited to furnish oral replies in connection with Audit Para No 5.3 of the CAG report for the year 2015-16, and Audit Para No 5.3 of the CAG report for the year 2016-17, respectively.

The deliberations formed part of the committee’s continuing review of audit findings and administrative functioning of the corporations following its recent spot visit.

The committee reviewed matters pertaining to the implementation of audit recommendations, operational performance, and compliance issues raised in the comptroller and auditor general’s reports.

Among those present during the sitting were MLA Ealing Tallang, Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena, Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang, and Undersecretary Kheto Lowang. (Speaker’s PR Cell)