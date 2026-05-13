ITANAGAR, 12 May: Arunachal Swimming Association (ASA) secretary-general Tanya Agu and its joint secretary Pinku Basar called on Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini here on Tuesday to apprise him of the difficulties being faced by the swimming fraternity in the state due to the non-functioning Olympic-standard swimming pool at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

During the meeting, the association’s representatives highlighted that the non-operational swimming pool has severely affected training activities, coaching programmes, and the preparation of aspiring swimmers for state- and national-level competitions. The delegation also expressed concern that the non-functional condition of the swimming facility has adversely affected swimmers across the state.

The association further informed the minister that, due to the absence of a functional swimming pool, it is unable to participate in the Arunachal State Games.

The representatives urged the department to take immediate steps for the renovation and restoration of the facility, so that athletes can continue their training without interruption. They also emphasised the growing interest among youths in swimming and the need for proper infrastructure to nurture talent in the state.

The delegation said that revival of the Olympic-standard pool would greatly benefit young sportspersons and help Arunachal Pradesh produce competitive swimmers in the future.

Jini on his part assured the delegation that the matter would be looked into seriously, and that necessary steps would be considered for the renovation of the swimming pool.

Sports enthusiasts believe that improved swimming infrastructure in the state would not only encourage greater participation but also open avenues for athletes to compete at higher levels and bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh.