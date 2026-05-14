Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 May: Joining the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant4Mother)’ mission, staff of Ruksin forest range under Pasighat territorial forest division on Wednesday, conducted a plantation drive at Debing village in East Siang district.

The drive was organized in collaboration with members of Young Stars Group of Debing, gaon burahs, PRI leaders and women SHG members.

Around 600 saplings of different species were planted along rural roads, school premises, public places and riverbanks during the plantation drive.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day in 2024, aims to increase the greenery in human habitats and instill a sense of environmental responsibility among the youths.