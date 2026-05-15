ITANAGAR, 14 May: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on Etor Gidi of the Adi community, and expressed hope that the age-old tradition would preserve indigenous customs and wisdom and also strengthen social harmony and cultural identity among the younger generations.

The governor said that Etor Gidi, one of the most cherished agricultural festivals of the Adi tribe, reflects the deep bond between humanity, nature, and community life.

The festival also showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Adi people through traditional rituals, prayers, the vibrant Delong dance, and communal gatherings at the dere or musup, he said.

“May this vibrant festival bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and abundant harvests to every household,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)