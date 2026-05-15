DULIAJAN, 14 May: Oil India Limited (OIL) in its 580th meeting of the board of directors held on 13 May declared its financial results for the financial year 2026.

The company achieved a growth of 62% in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,424 crore in Q4 FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,497 crore in Q4 FY25. The consolidated PAT for the year ended 31 March, 2026 is Rs 7,551 crore vis-à-vis Rs 7,040 crore.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs 1,790 crore in Q4 FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,591 crore in Q4 FY25 due to increase in crude oil production by 6% and crude price realisation by 5% from USD 74.46/bbl in Q4 FY25 to USD 77.89/bbl in Q4 FY26.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 per equity share). This is in addition to 1st & 2nd interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share and Rs 7 per equity share, respectively, paid during the year.

In its efforts towards ensuring the nation’s energy security, the company, continuing its sustained efforts, produced 0.891 MMT of crude oil from its matured and old oilfields in Q4 FY26 vis-à-vis 0.844 MMT in Q4 FY25.

OIL has achieved highest daily production of 10,566 MT of crude oil, which is highest daily production during last decade. It drilled 74 wells during the year, marking the highest-ever achievement. The company also completed a record 307 workover jobs during the year, which is the highest ever achievement.

Driven by an aggressive drilling and workover campaign, the company achieved a reserve replacement ratio exceeding 1 during the year.