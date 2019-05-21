Students develop ‘SBA’ game

ITANAGAR, May 20: Three final-year students of the computer science & engineering (CSE) department of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here have developed a game called ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ (SBA) for their final-year project submission.

The students – Kipa Nitin, David Rimo and Khushboo Thakur – said the game is based on the nationwide campaign on cleanliness with the same name. They said it aims to “endorse the idea and also create awareness among young kids on cleanliness through this game.”

RGGPC Principal Dr AK Tripathy commended the students for “properly utilizing the resources available on the internet to learn and innovate.”

The college’s CSE HoD, Tamo Tado, lauded the students for supporting the nationwide campaign, and suggested to them to “develop this into a bigger project.”

The team was guided by lecturer Corinna MN Nyicyor. The game was created using the Unity game engine, and is compatible with Android OS. It is available at nitin-kipa.itch.io/swachh-bharat-abhiyan.