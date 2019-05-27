Student arrested for making obscene video

AALO, May 26: A Class 12 student of a government school here in West Siang district has been arrested for allegedly making an obscene video and circulating it on social media, reports DIPRO.

The student was arrested by police based on an FIR lodged by the West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS).

The accused has been put in jail after a case was registered against him under the POCSO Act at the police station here, the report said.

Meanwhile, West Siang APWWS president Marbom Riba Bagra has demanded exemplary punishment for the accused. (DIPRO)