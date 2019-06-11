Bridge over Sisar river likely to open in August

ROING, Jun 10: The bridge over the Sisar river, which will connect Lower Dibang Valley with East Siang district, is almost complete and will be opened along with the highway for vehicular movement by August this year.

This assurance was given by representatives of the construction firms, the Singla Group and the BIPL, to Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng during her recent visit to the construction site.

Tayeng, accompanied by ADC Rujjum Rakshap, CO Arvind Pangging and departmental engineers, visited the construction site on 8 June to take stock of the progress of the bridge’s construction. (DIPRO)