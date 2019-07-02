Girl drowns in river, body yet to be traced

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: The body a 19-year-old girl who reportedly drowned in the Yomgo river in West Siang HQ Aalo is yet to be traced, police said.

Yajum Yorung, a resident of Pakam-II village, drowned in the river near P&P Resort at around 4 pm on 22 June while taking a bath, said Aalo police station OC Yomken Riram.

“On being informed about the incident at 6.30 pm, we rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation to trace the body. But darkness prevented us from carrying out further operation on that day,” the OC said.

“We also conducted a joint search operation the next day with Army personnel and civilians on both the banks of the river and downstream, but could not trace the body,” he said.

Riram said all the nearby police stations, as well as the Dhemaji SP in Assam, have been alerted about the drowning incident, and have been urged to inform if they find the body.

Meanwhile, West Siang DC Swetika Sachan has banned fishing, bathing, picnicking, etc, on the banks of the rivers of the district during this monsoon, until 31 November.

All the administrative officers at the subdivision and circle levels and the GBs of the villages have been directed to check such activities in their respective jurisdictions.

The police and school authorities have also been instructed to create awareness among the school children, who often venture onto the riversides after school hours, to refrain from doing so. (With DIPRO input)