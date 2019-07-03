Extend quota benefit to border residents of Arunachal: Gao

NEW DELHI, Jul 2: MP Tapir Gao on Monday demanded that the government provide reservation to people living in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, on lines of the legislation for Jammu & Kashmir.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP from Arunachal East said that to provide equal facilities and opportunities to people living in border areas of Arunachal, the government should introduce a legislation similar to the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Lok Sabha on 28 June cleared the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

The bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, to bring the persons residing in areas adjoining the international border (IB) within the ambit of reservation, on a par with those living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The people living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu & Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including the residents of areas adjoining the ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu & Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.

Shelling from across the border often compels these residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods. (PTI)