Body found near Papu river

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: A semi-decomposed body, suspected to be of a female, was found on the bank of the Papu river near the Shiv Mandir along the Itanagar-Naharlagun road on Friday.

Itanagar SDPO Dekio Gumja informed that the staff of a nearby restaurant informed the police about the body at around 9.30 am.

While the body is beyond recognition, the police are assuming that it might be of a female. The body has been shifted to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun for postmortem.

The SDPO meanwhile dismissed speculations on social media that it was a charred body.

“The body looks like it has been decomposing for several days now, and was stuck in some bamboos before it was found washed ashore by the locals,” he said.

Prima facie, the police said, it could be an already buried body which might have been washed away by the recent rains and landslides.

An unnatural death case (No 07/19 u/s 174) has been registered at the Itanagar police station and inquiry is on, the SDPO added.