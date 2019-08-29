Arunachal to play against Telangana

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: The state’s senior women’s team is all set to play against team Telangana in its first match at the Senior Women’s National Football Championship-2019, scheduled for 12 September.

Pasighat is hosting the 25th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2019 from 10 to 24 September.

Briefing reporters here at the Press club, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) vice president Kipa Takum informed that 30 state teams from across the country will be participating in the championship.

The state’s team had also been provided 45 days training before the championship.

“Temporary inner line permits will be issued to players from outside the state at the Ruksin Ghat, and the East Siang district administration and police team will look after the security of the visiting team,” said APFA general secretary Kipa Ajay.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and legislative assembly Speaker PD Sona are also expected to attend the inaugural day of the national championship.