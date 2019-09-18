Family of Bomdila attack survivor demands justice

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 17: The family of the woman who was brutally assaulted in Bomdila recently – the video clip of which was later widely circulated on social media – has appealed to the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of West Kameng district to rearrest all the persons involved in the attack.

In separate representations to the DC and the SP, the Sekangjung (Khonjuju) Welfare Society sought immediate rearrest of the accused, saying exemplary punishment should be given to those who were involved in the assault and filmed the dastardly act.

Fourteen persons, including some males, had barged into the residence of the woman on the morning of 5 September and assaulted her. They even stripped her and filmed the whole act on their mobile phones. Later, the video was widely circulated in various social media forums.

The Bomdila police arrested two women, identified as Sugun Sidisow (main accused) and her relative, Meli Rijiju. However, both have been released on bail.

The family of the survivor claimed that an FIR had been lodged against all 14 people but the police arrested only two.

“It was an attempt to murder, but the police prepared weak charges against them, making it easy for them to get bail. Also, why have the police not arrested the 12 others? The Bomdila police is failing to protect the dignity of women,” said a relative of the victim.

Giving details of the background against which the incident occurred, the relative said, “The marriage between the main accused, Sugun Sidisow, and her husband had broken down. It was decided during a local meeting that the two could part ways. Almost nine months later, our sister started seeing this man, and his family also accepted her.

But the accused and her family damaged the reputation of our sister and also put her life at risk by committing such a heinous crime.”

The relative alleged that the accused and her family members deliberately filmed the attack in order to humiliate the survivor.

The attackers reportedly came from outside Bomdila.

According to the family, the survivor received grievous injuries and has been referred outside the state for further treatment.