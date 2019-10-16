Gao attends 3rd convocation of APU, calls for pursuit of excellence and self-belief

PASIGHAT, Oct 15: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao called upon the students for pursuing excellence with a futuristic mindset in their chosen fields to achieve success in life.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of the Apex Professional University (APU) at the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district on Tuesday, Gao said, “after getting equipped with academic knowledge and skills imparted by your faculties, the real world awaits you with its challenges, which you have to face with self-confidence.”

He also stressed on the need for efforts by all the stakeholders, including private universities, to make Pasighat in particular and Arunachal an educational hub for quality higher education.

He also exhorted them to explore opportunities in various sectors, to be enterprising and create self-employment opportunities.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang advised the graduating students to remember the contribution and sacrifices made by their teachers and parents. He urged the APU to make efforts to provide quality education to students in various streams.

Earlier, APU Chancellor Dr Acharya Dhanwant Singh advised the students to march ahead in life with spirit of teamwork, life skills and innovative thinking.

Dean of College of Horticulture & Forestry Dr BN Hazarika also spoke on the need to make Pasighat an education hub.

The third convocation was held for BA and BSc. 2016-19, MA, MSc 2017-19, BLib, MLib 2018-19 and LLB 2016-19 batches.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar informed of the various courses offered by the university and activities undertaken by it. He also informed that a medical college for naturopathy is proposed to be set up by the APU.

Besides conferment of degrees, other highlights of the programme were award of university gold medals, tree plantation at APU campus and academic procession led by Registrar VS Moray. (DIPRO)