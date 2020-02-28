Road construction left unattended

ITANAGAR, Feb 27: The under-construction colony road near the neder nello in E Sector here has been left unattended by the department concerned for nearly a month.

Residents claimed that officials had approached every household in E Sector to inform that the road would be closed for construction for 10-15 days.

“While the front and back approach roads have been completed, work on the centre approach road is still pending,” said a resident.

“The department’s workers started digging up a small portion for a culvert, and worked for a couple of days. After it was done, they disappeared. The labourers even took away the materials used for construction, which clearly indicates that construction is on halt,” he said.

The residents said “it is especially difficult for children when they go to and come from school, and for sick people who require immediate medical attention” with the road in its current condition.

They claimed that it has been nearly 23 days and no mobilization of machinery can be seen on the small portion of about 200 metres.

The residents have requested the department to complete the work at the earliest for the convenience of all.