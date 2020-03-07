Covid-19: GoAP suspends issuing of PAP; FIR lodged against rumour monger

ITANAGAR, Mar 6: The state government has suspended issuing of protected area permits (PAP) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), till further orders.

The state government has taken note that Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in India and the numbers are increasing, “primarily from visitors who had history of travelling abroad recently or through tourists who have visited India.”

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed all PAP issuing authorities to “suspend issue of PAP for visits to Arunachal Pradesh till further orders.”

Meanwhile, East Siang DMO, Dr Kaling Dai, on Friday lodged an FIR against

one Subu Kena Tsering at the police station in Pasighat for posting misleading information related to the coronavirus on social media.

Reportedly, Tsering uploaded a post to the Facebook group named ‘Voice of Arunachal’, stating that “Corona have reached Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Two patients has referred to Dibrugarh today morning 4:30 am.”

The DMO termed the information, circulating in the form of a message on social media, “baseless and without an iota of truth.”

“It was a false statement and may lead to unnecessary panic among the public. It also aims at defaming the East Siang health department,” Dr Dai said, adding that people should post only verified information on social media. (With DIPRO input)