Sanitization continues in capital

ITANAGAR, Apr 4: Sanitization and disinfection activities were carried out at several locations in the capital complex on Saturday by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), with support from the veterinary department, the administration, the emergency and fire services, and volunteers.

IMC EE Tadar Tarang informed that disinfection was carried out in areas like the Chandranagar market, the forest corporation area, the PHQ, Gohpur, the Chimpu battalion area, RKM Hospital, Ganga market, Akashdeep market, the civil secretariat, and the “assembly roads.”

“We have also covered buildings and private residences along both sides of NH 415 in the Naharlagun market area, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa, and we will continue this through the lockdown period and beyond,” Tarang said.