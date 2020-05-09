ITANAGAR, May 8: Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has deeply mourned the passing away of former APPWD chief engineer [CE] Latpong Changmi at his residence in Kharsang in Changlang district on 5 May.
He left behind two sons and three daughters.
Changmi, who retired from service in 2013, was a dedicated and one of the senior-most first generation local engineers. Due to his dedication, sincerity and hard work, he rose from assistant engineer to CE, said APESA in a release.
His untimely demise has a created vacuum among the engineering fraternity, friends and family members, APESA said.
The association conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
APESA mourns former CE Changmi’s death
