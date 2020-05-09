APESA mourns former CE Changmi’s death

ITANAGAR, May 8: Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has deeply mourned the passing away of former APPWD chief engineer [CE] Latpong Changmi at his residence in Kharsang in Changlang district on 5 May.

He left behind two sons and three daughters.

Changmi, who retired from service in 2013, was a dedicated and one of the senior-most first generation local engineers. Due to his dedication, sincerity and hard work, he rose from assistant engineer to CE, said APESA in a release.

His untimely demise has a created vacuum among the engineering fraternity, friends and family members, APESA said.

The association conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.