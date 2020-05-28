ITANAGAR, May 27: The chief minister and education minister have been requested to discontinue online classes until students of all sections are provided with proper facilitation of required equipment.

In letters addressed to the chief minister and education minister, former general secretary of the Arunachal Students’ Union Shillong (ASUS) general secretary Nabam Issac highlighted that a majority of students across the state have no access to high-end mobile phones or laptops required for attending the online lectures.

While he appreciated the effort to continue education through online mode, he also pointed out that a majority of students have returned to their native hometown or villages due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that several educational institutes are located in remote areas with little to no internet or telecommunication access.

“The state government should make internet/ telecommunication connectivity available in rural areas; every student, especially underprivileged students should be provided mobile handset or laptop to avail online education, besides proper awareness on the process of accessing online classes should be provided to both parents and students beforehand,” he suggested.

He also noted that continued online classes “may introduce serious exclusivity among students.”