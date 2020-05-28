Flight service to Pasighat Airport to resume today

PASIGHAT, May 27: Flight service to Pasighat Airport in East Siang district will resume on 28 May (Thursday), informed East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh.

Meanwhile, ADC (HQs) Tatdo Borang on Tuesday inspected the Covid-19 control room set up in the DC’s office here in East Siang district and held a brief discussion with the officers and staff on duty. He went through the complaint/ enquiry register and said that the district administration under the leadership of the DC has taken all proactive measures to control the situation in East Siang district.

While inter-state border has been sealed, returnees are being screened at Ruksin check gate, after which they are sent directly to the zone-wise (red, orange and green) quarantine facilities with police escorts, the ADC said.

Borang said the SOPs framed by the government are being maintained strictly at all levels here.

“After the swab tests, the returnees are segregated so that they do not come in contact with other people, whose results/ tests are still awaited. After the confirmation of Covid-19 negative, all discharged persons are being sent for further 14 days home quarantine,” he said.

Borang also said facemasks, sanitizers/ soaps and water and other toiletries have been made available at all the institutional and paid quarantine centres to fulfil the needs.

“Centrally prepared quality foods are being served to the people placed under quarantine,” the ADC added. (DIPRO)