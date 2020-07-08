LDV aims to achieve 90% full immunization coverage

ROING, Jul 7: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district is aiming to achieve 90 percent full immunization coverage by the end of this year.

Chairing a meeting of the district task force on immunization here on Tuesday, DC Mitali Namchoom advised all the medical officers to ensure that children under their CHCs’ and PHCs’ jurisdiction do not miss out on their immunization schedules and vaccinations.

The immunization status of the district, discrepancies in data, and issues and corrective measures to improve the immunization coverage were discussed during the meeting.

DMO Dr R Tatan and DRCHO Dr Raju Mena also spoke. (DIPRO)