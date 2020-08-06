Tirap DC urges teachers to identify hidden talents of students

KHONSA, Aug 5: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Bhanu Prabha has requested the teachers of the district to identify the hidden talents of the students and also to encourage them to pursue their dreams in the chosen pursuits.

Addressing a counselling cum interaction programme with the students of class 10 students and teachers on Wednesday, which was conducted in view of poor performance in mathematics subject during the recent CBSE results, the DC encouraged the students to learn from the life of Shakuntala Devi who emerged as ‘human computer’ despite being deprived of the formal education system.

“The life of Shakuntala Devi is an inspiration, especially for the rural girl students, who can emerge as wizards, if they pursue their goal life with due perseverance,” the DC said.

Interacting with the students and teachers, the DC said that the students are being given extra classes to ensure that all the students get good results in the compartment examination.

Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi appreciated the DC for conducting such meaningful event for the students of class X in particular, as well as the teaching faculty.

The programme was attended by headmasters of different secondary schools from Tirap district.

It is worth mentioning that a movie related to mathematics arranged by DC Tirap is being shown to maths teachers and students of various schools of Khonsa township in presence of the DC. (DIPRO)