126 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: The state recorded 126 cases of Covid-19 and 190 recoveries/discharges on Sunday. Of the total cases detected, 15 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported 48 cases on the day. Of these, 16 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 12 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, eight from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, six from the Banderdewa check gate, four from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, and two from the flu clinic at the RKMH.

This was followed by Changlang with 15 cases. Ten of them were detected from Changlang township, three are from the APP, and two are UP and Bihar returnees.

Of the 10 cases detected in West Siang, seven are ICR and Assam returnees and three are primary contacts of those who tested positive earlier. (See full bulletin here.)

With 2,019 of the total 2,953 active cases under home isolation, the government-run centres and hospitals also have more vacancies.

The Chimpu DCH and the Midpu DCHC each have 15 beds, while the CCC in the zoo area and the state quarantine facility in Lekhi have 56 and 194 vacancies, respectively.