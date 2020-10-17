Refresher trg for GBs organized

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: A refresher training programme themed ‘Synergy between customary practices and formal law’ was jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the justice department of the union law & justice ministry for the gaon burahs/buris (GB) of Papum Pare circle at the Siddhartha community hall here on Friday.

During the programme, which was attended by about 100 GBs from different villages of the district, APSLSA OSD Dani Belo spoke on the topic ‘Village authority under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (AFR), 1945’.

He highlighted the long and respectable history of the GB institution and the changes that have come about over the years with regard to the powers and functions of the GBs, and why it is imperative that the GBs be well-versed in the provisions of the AFR, from which they derive their authority.

AAPGBBWA general secretary Tache Lombi spoke on the topic of ‘Gender equality in GB institution’, while advocate Sunil Mow dwelt on the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, with special reference to Arunachal.

APSLSA member secretary Jaweplu Chai and advocate Jumgam Jini also spoke.