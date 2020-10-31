Domestic violence cases increased during lockdown: APSCW

ITANAGAR, Oct 30: Domestic violence cases increased during the Covid-19 induced lockdown period, and the number of cases may be more since most of the victims of domestic violence in India do not seek help.

This was disclosed by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai during a legal awareness webinar on ‘Domestic violence, mental health, drug abuse and alcoholism’ on Friday.

Approximately 1,477 domestic violence cases were registered all over the country, and Uttar Pradesh had the highest cases of domestic violence with 600 complaints, Chai said.

She said domestic violence leads to behavioural disorder and substance abuse among the younger generation.

During the panel discussion, APSCW legal advisor Karmu Chotton spoke on various types of domestic violence and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Advocate Raknu Konya highlighted the powers and functions of the police, protection officers, and magistrates, while clinical psychologist Nabam Yeni spoke on the importance of mental health.

Psychiatrist Dr Magong Pagkam gave a lecture on drug abuse and alcoholism and their impact on the society and the younger generation.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai also spoke in the webinar, which was organized by the APSCW.