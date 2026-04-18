ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the newly appointed candidates of the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2025 to uphold the highest standards of public service.

The CM presented the orders of appointment to 461 successful candidates of the CSLE 2025, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), at a ceremony held here on Friday.

A total of 47,132 candidates had appeared for the examination for Group C and Group D posts across 26 departments, including seven deputy commissioners’ offices, making the selection highly competitive.

Congratulating the successful candidates, the chief minister attributed their achievement to hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Khandu commended the APSSB for ensuring a transparent and merit-based recruitment process over the years. He noted that the board has emerged as an important institution in strengthening governance and has also received ISO certification for its recruitment processes.

The chief minister recalled that reforms in recruitment were initiated after he assumed office, with the aim of ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all aspirants. He emphasised that earlier recruitment practices often lacked transparency, depriving many deserving candidates of opportunities. The establishment of the APSSB, he said, has helped create a level playing field and ensured that merit and competence determine selection.

Highlighting the importance of government employees in governance, Khandu stated that, unlike elected representatives, government officials form the permanent institutional framework of the administration. He expressed confidence that the newly recruited candidates would contribute significantly towards building an efficient and responsive workforce for the state.

Khandu also highlighted that, for the first time, candidates belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) category secured 39 unreserved seats in the general category, describing it as a reflection of rising competitiveness and quality among local candidates.

The chief minister also congratulated ex-servicemen who were selected through the recruitment process,and informed that the state government has decided to provide reservation for agniveer recruits completing their tenure in the armed forces. He directed the departments concerned to frame necessary rules for implementation of the decision.

Calling upon the newly appointed candidates to uphold the highest standards of public service,Khandu emphasised that government employees are “servants of the people” and must serve with compassion, humility and professionalism. He urged them to create a positive and citizen-friendly work environment and ensure that people visiting government offices feel respected and heard.

The chief minister also encouraged the candidates to adapt to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, stressing that government employees must remain aligned with changing times. He directed departments to introduce technology-based training modules in collaboration with the Administrative Training Institute to strengthen capacity-building efforts.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to merit-based governance, Khandu stated that “merit is respected, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is non-negotiable.” He expressed confidence that the newly inducted workforce would play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Arunachal 2047.

It may be noted that the advertisement for CSLE 2025 was issued on 16 July, 2025. The examination was conducted on 26 October, 2025 across 15 DC offices and 209 exam venues. Exam centres included Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Aalo, Itanagar Capital Region, Papum Pare, Ziro, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, Tawang, Khonsa, Roing, Longding, and Yingkiong.

Present on the occasion were Environment & ForestMinister Biyuram Wahge, Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, Chief Secretary (i/c) Vivek Pandey, DGP Dr SDS Jamwal, General Administration Secretary Komkar Dulom, and other officials. (CM’s PR Cell)