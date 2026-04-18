TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD, 17 Apr: Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels.

The announcement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He, however, said the ships must sail “on the coordinated route as already announced” by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

Minutes later, President Trump also shared the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

“Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!” Trump said.

India termed the targeting of commercial shipping during the West Asia conflict deplorable, strongly urging that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest.

“An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said in the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

“India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict,” Parvathaneni said.

India reiterated that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable.

Underscoring that international law in this regard must be fully respected, Parvathaneni said India strongly urges that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest.

He also voiced concern over the loss of the precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships during the course of the conflict.

Parvathaneni was delivering remarks at the United Nations General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on ‘The situation in the Middle East’, a meeting that was held after Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-led resolution in the UN Security Council earlier this month on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The veto by two permanent members of the 15-nation Security Council triggered the UNGA debate on the issue.

The Indian envoy said that, since the outbreak of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February this year, India had expressed deep concern and urged all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues. We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” he said.

Amid the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said last month that eight Indian nationals lost their lives while one remained missing in “various incidents” in the region. (PTI)