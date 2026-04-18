[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: A police jawan, identified as Ngelong Ngemu, has been arrested by the Itanagar police for allegedly handing over a live bullet to Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Warrior president Gumin Mize.

Confirming the arrest, SP Jummar Basar stated that the police are currently interrogating the accused, and that it is too early to comment further on the case.

“The arrested person is a constable in the APPBn. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. He is in police custody now,” informed the SP.

He said that the alleged accused was arrested within four hours of lodging of an FIR, by a police team lead by SDPO Chera Saban and comprising Chimpu PS OC N Nishant, SI Sanjeet Jha, and others.

The arrest was made based on an FIR lodged by Mize, alleging that the live bullet was given to him in an attempt to intimidate him.

Earlier, speaking to this daily, Mize said that the incident took place on 6 April in Itanagar.

“Near a shop at Gohpur Tinali, my team was discussing plans to raid a person involved in drug peddling. Ngemu claimed to be my fan and said he wanted to meet me. So I asked him to come there. He came, handed over the bullet, and then ran away,” said Mize.

He alleged that the incident has raised serious concerns about the personal safety and security of members of the Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Warrior group.

“The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among our members. We strongly believe that the act was intended to intimidate and threaten us,” he added.

Further, he has sought the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in his fight against drug peddlers. Mize is known for regularly conducting raids and busting drug peddlers. He often livestreams his raids on social media, taking immense risks and putting his life in danger.