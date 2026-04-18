ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam emphasised the importance of skill-based learning and advocated a shift in societal mindset towards dignity of labour.

Addressing an awareness workshop on the special pilot initiative under the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), organised by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (DSDE) here on Friday, Dukam noted that in today’s competitive environment, skills have become essential for employability, and even with reservation provisions, lack of skills limits opportunities in industries.

Encouraging the youths to aspire beyond conventional job-seeking, the minister urged them to become job creators. He highlighted that both the central and state governments have introduced multiple schemes to support entrepreneurship, skill enhancement and self-reliance. He also pointed out that, despite the availability of such initiatives, awareness gaps still exist, and commended the department for organising the outreach programme.

He expressed hope that such efforts would motivate youths to become skilled and self-reliant and contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat.

The workshop, which covered Papum Pare district, marked the 9th such initiative conducted during the current financial year, following similar programmes held across eight other districts of the state.

The minister’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai in his address said that the reality of limited government employment necessitates a shift towards vocational and technical careers, including trades such as plumbing, electrical work and mechanics, which offer sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Earlier, DSDE Deputy Director Gyati Kacho highlighted the key features of the scheme. He informed that apprenticeship training under PM-NAPS is an industry-led programme in which youthsacquire hands-on skills by working directly in real industrial environments under expert guidance. He further clarified that the scheme is not limited to ITI trainees but is open to candidates from diverse academic backgrounds. Terming PM-NAPS a cornerstone initiative for the department, he stated that it plays a crucial role in enhancing employability and facilitating absorption into various trades.

The workshop also featured detailed presentations on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) and the foreign language training programme linked to overseas employment opportunities. Under the CMSLS, eligible ITI pass-outs can avail collateral-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, along with subsidy and interest support, to undertake income-generating activities. The foreign language training programme offers candidates opportunities for overseas placement, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and hospitality, with significant government support covering training, travel and related expenses.

Around 90 participants, including students from ITI Yupia and Sagalee, Dera Natung Government College, Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College, and pass-out trainees from ITI Balinong and Yupia attended the workshop.

Representatives from third party aggregators and training providers interacted with the participants, showcasing available training pathways and employment opportunities, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping youths with industry-relevant skills and enhancing their access to both domestic and global job markets.