MLA asks engineers to complete bridge within 45 days

PALIN, 21 Dec: Tali MLA Jikke Tako launched the construction of a bridge over the Kumey river at Kuwa Camp here in Kra Daadi district last Saturday and asked the engineers to complete the work within a timeframe of 45 days.

“The bridge is the lifeline of Tali and Pipsorang circles and its early completion is my priority,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, he visited the site for the construction of a bridge at Sanglum. The bridge will connect Ruhi village with the villages on the right bank of the Kumey river. Once completed, it will shorten the distance between Ruhi and adjoining villages and Palin town, without one having to cross Tali headquarters.

Tako also inspected the under-construction PMGSY road connecting Lendi to Naomi village.

He sought the reasons for stoppage of the work and suggested to the officers to sort out any differences with the local people.

The MLA was accompanied by Kra Daadi DC S Miji, ADC Kipa Raja, administrative officers and other departmental officers. (DIPRO)