Two active members of ENNG nabbed, incriminating documents recovered

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 21 Dec: In a major breakthrough, two active members of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) were nabbed on Monday by the Indian Army in Galenja village in Changlang district during a joint anti-insurgency operation launched by the Indian Army and the police along the Assam-Arunachal interstate boundary.

The operatives have been identified as self-styled (SS) second lieutenant John alias Ngapha Gangsa, of Longding district, and SS sepoy Jimmy alias Kamshing Ngemung, of Kharsang in Changlang district.

Ransom demand notes along with a list of contractors and high-profile citizens were recovered from them.

Mobile handsets and cash were also recovered from the duo.

The duo has been handed over to the Bordumsa police. An FIR has been lodged and a case registered. Investigation is underway.