Free diagnostics lab inaugurated

CHANGLANG, 28 Dec: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav inaugurated free diagnostic laboratory services in the district hospital here on Monday.

The services are being provided under a

public-private partnership between the Arunachal government and ASR Hospital (India) Pvt Ltd. People of the district and its adjoining areas can now avail of free laboratory services under clinical pathology, biochemistry and serology.

The DC took stock of all the new machines installed in the laboratory and enquired about the efficiency and services of the machines.

He asked the DMO and the medical superintendent to “bring into optimum use the extra laboratory devices by assigning them to the outpost health facilities where lab technicians are available.” (DIPRO)