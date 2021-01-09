One dies, another injured in road accident

NAMSAI, 8 Jan: A 28-year-old man was killed on the spot while another received serious injuries in a road accident that occurred on the national highway near the Tengapani forest area in Namsai district at around 6:19 pm on 7 January.

The deceased has been identified as Mannyam Jamikham of Hasse-Russa village, Kanubari, Longding district, and the injured has been identified as Jamikham’s cousin, Honman Wangjen.

As per the police, Jamikham had come to drop off Wangjen, a student of the Arunachal University of Studies in Namsai.

The deceased and the injured were on their way to Namsai from Tezu on a two-wheeler when they hit a tractor’s trailer end.

An injured Wangjen, who was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident, has been referred to Tinsukia, Assam, for further treatment.

The dead body was handed over to the family after all formalities at the district hospital in Namsai.

In this connection, a case (u/s 279/338/304/304(A) IPC) has been registered at the Namsai police station.

The tractor driver is under police custody for investigation, the Namsai police informed.