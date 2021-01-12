Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana for first-time EPF members

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The Government of India has launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) for employees having Aadhar and those joining Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) membership for the first time.

“The scheme has been implemented from 1st October, 2020. It has been designed for companies, industrial bodies, firms and even NGOs/ societies and employees working in such companies, firms and societies, and enrolled with effect from 1 October, 2020 to 30 June, 2021,” Assistant PF Commissioner, S Dey informed in a press release.

As per the scheme, the Government of India will provide subsidy for two years in respect of new employees engaged on or after 1st October, 2020 and up to 30th June, 2021.

The Government of India will pay both 12 percent employees’ contribution and 12 percent employers’ contribution, i.e. 24 percent of wages towards EPF in respect of new employees in establishments employing up to 1000 employees for two years

The government will pay only employees’ share of EPF contribution (i.e. 12% of wages) in respect of new employees in establishments employing more than 1000 employee for two years

An employee drawing monthly wage of less than Rs 15000, who was not working in any establishment registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) before 1st October, 2020 and did not have a universal account number or EPF member account number prior to 1st October 2020 will be eligible for the benefit;

Any EPF member possessing Universal Account Number (UAN) and drawing monthly wage of less than Rs 15000 and exited from employment during Covid pandemic from 1 March, 2020 to 30 September, 2020 and did not join employment in any EPF covered establishment up to 30 September, 2020 will also be eligible to avail the benefit;

The EPFO will credit the contribution in Aadhaar seeded account of members in electronic manner.

The EPFO Special State Office in Naharlagun can be contacted through e-mail at ‘sso.itanagar@epfindia.gov.in’ for further details and assistance.