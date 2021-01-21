Former Arunachal governor Mata Prasad passes away

Governor, CM mourn death

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Former Arunachal governor and senior Congress leader Mata Prasad died at a hospital in Lucknow following a multi-organ failure.

According to a PTI report, the 95-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday night and breathed his last around midnight. He had been admitted in a serious condition and was put on life support system but could not be saved despite all efforts, the statement read.

Governor BD Mishra mourned the demise of Prasad. In a condolence message to Dr Sarv Prakash Bhaskar, son of Prasad, the governor said that “late Mata Prasadji was a distinguished statesman and an intellectual who made immense contribution towards the state’s welfare.

“He was known for intellectual ability and admired for his scholarly traits. Late Mata Prasadji promoted Hindi and authored many books, including a book on Arunachal Pradesh, titled ‘Manoram Bhoomi – Arunachal’. In his death the state has lost a true friend,” the governor said.

“It was during his period as governor from 21st October 1993 to 16th May 1999 – the longest tenure of any

governor of Arunachal Pradesh – that the divisional commissioner’s offices at Namsai and Ziro were inaugurated,” the governor said.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote: “The news of the sad demise of Mata Prasad, the eighth and the longest serving governor of Arunachal Pradesh came as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state in its transitional phase from where we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined state, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.”

During his tenure as the governor of Arunachal, Prasad inaugurated Upper Siang district, the office of divisional commissioner and deputy inspector general for East and West in Namsai and Ziro. The Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar was constructed during his tenure, the CM said in his message.

“In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal,” the CM said. (Raj Bhavan and CM’s PR Cell)