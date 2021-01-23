MLA seeks quality work

CHANGLANG, 22 Jan: Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun urged all the heads of offices of the district to “maintain work quality of schemes being implemented by strictly and regularly monitoring the projects.”

Speaking during a coordination meeting with all the HoDs on Friday, the MLA assured to extend full cooperation for smooth implementation of developmental schemes. He asked the HoDs to immediately bring to his notice in case the locals create hindrances in implementing schemes.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and attended by Khimiyang ZPM Kapjong Techi, Kantang ZPM Renu Mungrey and public leaders of the constituency, Khimhun said that the Kantang CO office will be made functional soon, and asked the power and the PHE departments to expedite provision of water and electricity to the office building.

He also asked the DMO to make the sub-centres in remote Tontunghavi village and Old Rangran village functional immediately.

Informing that the new building of Rang Frah Government College will be inaugurated soon, Khimhun asked the UD&H EE to complete the remaining work.

The DC on his part gave assurance that stringent action would be initiated against erring officials, and advised the public leaders to submit written complaints in case errors are found in the implementation of projects.

ZPMs Mungrey and Techi also raised matters related to developmental and social issues. (DIPRO)