Former CHGB of Darak Bango no more

AALO, 25 Jan: Biso Potom, former circle head gaon burah (CHGB) of Lodu Bango and HGB of Sala Potom died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

He was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai and the Sanjivini Hospital in Dibrugarh for multiple systemic atrophy disorder.

Potom is survived by his wife, three sons and three daughters.

Late Potom had also worked with late Sushen Pao, the then BS for social development in Lodu-Karka area, during the pre-independence days.

Meanwhile, KKWS president Toyi Raksap and LAWS president Bidu Poyom in separate condolence messages termed his demise a great loss for the society, and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. (DIPRO)