Nat’l Voters’ Day observed throughout state

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The 11th National Voters’ Day (NVD) was observed throughout the state in a befitting manner on Monday.

In Papum Pare HQ Yupia, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Hage Kojeen highlighted the smooth manner in which the recent panchayat election was held.

“Despite the pandemic challenge, we have been able to achieve our goal to conduct, transparent, free and fair panchayat election in the state,” he said, and appealed to the voters to realize the importance of voting rights.

“Through voting rights, we elect our leaders, and so we should be able to elect effective leaders who can govern effectively for the development of the state and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Kojeen emphasized on creating more awareness on the voter enrollment process and the rights and duties of voters. He also administered the voters’ pledge to all those present on the occasion.

Chief Election Officer (in-charge) DJ Bhattacharjee highlighted the importance of e-EPIC. He informed that “voters who registered during the special summary revision 2020 can download e-EPIC between 25 and 31 January, and thereafter all general electors can download their e-EPIC from 1 February onwards.”

Earlier, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu highlighted the importance of the National Voters’ Day.

The main attractions of the day were an awareness programme on e-EPIC by assistant programmer Sandip Banerjee, issuing of EPIC to newly enrolled voters by the SEC, presentation of certificates, mementoes and awards to the winners of essay, drawing and crafts competitions, and felicitation of eight outstanding booth level officers (BLO).

Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung, SP Neelam Nega, HoDs, BLOs, school children, young voters and others were present on the occasion.

In West Siang HQ Aalo, former minister Doi Ado gave away the prizes for the essay and painting competitions, and exhorted young voters to take part in the democratic process by exercising their franchise.

DEO Moki Loyi administered the voters’ oath, and said that the day is observed every year to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

He also gave away election ID cards to newly enrolled voters.

Koj Yabyang advised voters to use the e-EPIC app to download any document.

In Siang district, the day was observed at the government higher secondary school in Boleng, in the presence of DC Rajiv Takuk, ADC Adong Pertin, HoDs, teachers, election officials and students.

The DC highlighted the importance of the NVD and asked the participants to communicate to their relatives and friends not to enroll using one’s nickname/pet name in the photo electoral roll.

He distributed EPICs to newly enrolled voters and administered the voters’ pledge to all the participants.

The ADC explained Form-6 and other forms to the students.

In Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok highlighted the importance of the day “and the privilege that the constitution of India bestows on each citizen of the country to exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic setup of the country.”

Congratulating the new voters, he exhorted them to take part in the electoral process wholeheartedly. He also administered the voter’s pledge to all the members present.

ERO (HQ) Lobsang Tsetan also spoke.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, Mudo Tamo Memorial BEd College principal Ram Gopal Kushwaha exhorted young voters to be responsible and exercise their voting right with utmost care.

New voters were given their EPIC cards, and best performing BLOs Hibu Ato and Pura Hangu were felicitated.

SVEEP nodal officer Ramar J Ligu informed that the ECI will be launching its digital radio show ‘Hello voters’, which will stream voter awareness programmes.

Among others DC Swetika Sachan, ERO Priscilla Tayeng, ZPMs, BLEOs and HoDs attended the programme.

In Longding, DC Bani Lego appealed to all eligible voters to take part in the electoral process.

Prizes for literary competition were distributed, and e-EPIC was launched. EPICs were also distributed to new voters, and a BLO training programme was launched as part of the event.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, DC Dr Kinny Singh felicitated the best performing BLOs, the winners of essay writing competition, and newly enrolled voters.

She called upon every eligible voter to exercise their voting right.

“The future of our country lies in electing the right candidates for the progress and development of our country and state,” she said.

The day was also observed in West Kameng, Namsai and other districts. (DIPROs)