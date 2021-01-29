Construction of Bank Tinali underpass causing traffic snarls

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: With the start of the construction of the underpass in Bank Tinali area here, there was traffic chaos across Itanagar on Thursday.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has diverted traffic to avoid the Bank Tinali section, where an underpass is being constructed as part of the four-lane road project from Chandranagar to Papu Hapa.

In areas like C Sector and DDK road, massive traffic jams were witnessed on Thursday. Commuters were stranded for hours.

Speaking to this daily, a commuter said, “We all understand the need for an underpasses, but the administration has poorly planned the whole process. Enough manpower has not been deployed on the ground to monitor the traffic congestion, especially on the intersection roads.”

ICR DC Komkar Dulom informed that the administration is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. “We are learning and sorting out the issue on a daily basis. This underpass is very important for Itanagar. The contractor has sought three months’ time to complete the work. There are problems and we understand it,” he said.

The DC further said that, except the underpass and bridges, the four-lane work will be completed by 31 March. “The finishing work of the four-lane highway will be much better,” he claimed.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram assured to put more people on the ground to manage the traffic.

“We will put more signage for better understanding of the people. Many are still confused about the diversion, due to which problems have compounded. I appeal to the people to cooperate. Wherever there are ‘no parking’ areas, please avoid,” he said.

The SP also said that, once completed, the underpass would immensely help in easing traffic congestion in the Bank Tinali area.

Meanwhile, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has urged the people to have patience and bear with the inconvenience for the time being.

“I appeal to all to join hands to help the capital administration. The capital belongs to everyone, and we all have to bear the problem for a better future. It is a temporary inconvenience,” he said.