Hundreds of students take part in awareness prog

DIYUN, 19 Feb: Over 200 students from New Rising English Academy, Mahabodhi School and Sneha School here took part in a cleanliness drive and a rally as part of an awareness program on drug abuse and cleanliness under Changlang district on Friday.

The awareness programme was jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) and Chakma Youth Federation of Arunachal (CYFA), in collaboration with the local administration, schools, Diyun Bazaar Committee and Hajong Students’ Union.

Inaugurating the programme, Extra Assistant Commissioner S Roy asked students and youths to stay away from alcohol and substance abuse and not get involved in unlawful trade of drugs.

APCSU president Drishya Muni Chakma in his address highlighted the adverse affects of substance abuse and also advised youths to stay away from substance abuse.