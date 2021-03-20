Villagers condemn eviction drive in Bogoli

BOGOLI, 19 Mar: Following the illegal eviction carried out at Bogoli village in Gumto circle of Papum Pare district by Assam’s forest officials on 24 January, a consultative meeting of the stakeholders, particularly the residents of Bogoli village, was held here on 28 January.

The attendees vehemently condemned the inhuman act of the Harmuty forest range, headed by one Amit Gohain, in connivance with

Laluk police station in-charge Suroj Doley, who violated the Supreme Court’s verdict to maintain the status quo till the three-member committee report on the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute constituted by the Supreme Court is submitted.

The attendees also reiterated upholding the age-old relationship between Assam and Arunachal, and decided not to authorize any organization or individual to raise the issue on public domain/social media.

In a press release, they appealed to the law enforcement authority of Papum Pare district to “take a step with the counterpart in a peaceful manner to ensure sense of dignity, love, respect and relationship is prevail at boundary areas of Assam-Arunachal and all properties so damaged be compensated by officials of Assam.”