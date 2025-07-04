DC holds meet with Dree festival committees

ZIRO, 3 Jul: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Thursday convened a meeting with members of Dree festival organizing committees, the Lower Subansiri SP, administrative officers, HoDs,and panchayat leaders for ensuring smooth celebration of the ongoing Dree festival.

The main objective of the meeting was to discuss maintaining law and order and traffic during the festival and ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the festival in the Ziro valley.

The DC lauded the organising committees of the central Dree, Hong Dree and Hija Dree for organizing the festival in a disciplined manner.

She particularly appreciated the local youths who are volunteering to assist the police in managing the traffic.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, ADC Himani Meena and ZPC Pura Dollo, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)