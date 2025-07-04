Homestay verification begins in Siang dist

BOLENG, 3 Jul: In a significant move towards strengthening tourism infrastructure and ensuring quality hospitality services, the Siang district tourism officer (DTO) on Thursday launched verification of all registered homestays in a phased manner.

The drive started from Komsing Kumku and Komsing Karo villages, where four registered homestays were inspected by DTO (i/c) Niyang Pertin.

The inspection covered the validity of homestay licences, cleanliness and readiness of rooms, the surrounding environment, and the presence of appropriate signage boards for visitor identification and accessibility. Homestay owners who had not displayed visible signage were urged to do so at the earliest.

During the visit, they were also sensitised to fundamental hospitality practices, the importance of maintaining a standardised menu, and the need for genuine, transparent pricing to ensure a consistent tourist experience.

Komsing was purposefully chosen as the starting point of the verification process due to its historical importance in the Anglo-Abor resistance.

On 31 March, 1911, Captain Noel Williamson, the then assistant political officer under the British government, was killed by local freedom fighters Matmur Jamoh, Lumrung Tamuk, and others, marking a defining moment in the Anglo-Abor War of 1911.

To honour this legacy, the community has established the Misum Miyang Kumsung, an indigenous museum that houses artefacts related to the 1911 resistance, along with traditional Adi handloom items, antiques, and cultural relics that reflect the rich heritage of the region.

The verification initiative forms part of a larger effort by the district administration to overhaul the tourism sector, with focus on authenticity, quality, and heritage preservation.

Recently, the Department of Tourism released a circle-wise directory of all registered homestays in the district, featuring contact numbers and locations to improve visibility and promote responsible tourism.

Currently, Siang district has a total of 29 registered homestays. The inspection drive will continue in other administrative circles over the coming weeks as the district moves towards establishing itself as a model of community-driven, culturally rooted tourism. (DIPRO)