LM&CA dept conducts surprise inspection

KHONSA, 3 Jul: A team of the Eastern Zone Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LM&CA) Department, led by its Deputy Controller (i/c) CS Singpho, conducted a surprise inspection in Khonsa market in Tirap district on Wednesday.

During the inspection, seven trading units were booked under Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for using unverified weights, measures, and weighing instruments in commercial transactions.

Additionally, six trading units were booked under Section 18 (1) for selling packaged commodities that did not carry the mandatory declarations such as the maximum retail price, net weight, name and address of manufacturer or packer, and date of manufacturing/packing.

These omissions were found to be in violation of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The trading units were strictly instructed to ensure that their weights and measures are verified annually, as mandated by the Act. They were also directed to refrain from keeping or selling packaged commodities without proper declarations on the labels.