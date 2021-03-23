CM assures to look into ‘nitty-gritty’ of UDC exams

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he would look into the various aspects of conducting the exam for upper divisional clerk (UDC) by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Responding to queries placed by reporters on Monday regarding a date for fresh exam for the UDC posts, Khandu said that the LDC, JSA and other exams have already been conducted and he would “look into the nitty-gritty of conducting the exams for UDC posts.” The UDC exam had to be cancelled after some officials of the board were found to be involved in a cash-for-job scam last year.

Following the malpractice in and cancellation of last year’s examination, the APSSB on Sunday conducted fresh exams for 122 posts of lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant, storekeeper/stockman, etc, in 11 districts and 61 exam centres.

However, the UDC exam is yet to be conducted.

The skill test for the examinations held on Sunday is scheduled for 28 March.