ROING, 26 Mar: The district e-hospital mobile app developed by the NIC was launched here in Lower Dibang Valley district by Deputy Commissioner KN Damo on Friday.

The utility of the app is to reduce crowds at the registration counter and provide easy access to medical services at the district hospital here.

Residents of Roing can avail the service by downloading the app ‘District e-Hospital, NIC Bihar’. (DIPRO)